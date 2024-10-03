iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 704,630 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 565,001 shares.The stock last traded at $79.81 and had previously closed at $81.24.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 18,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 42,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,941,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

