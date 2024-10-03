iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Sold by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,645,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,575,000 after buying an additional 817,094 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,835,000. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,972,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,378,000 after buying an additional 31,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $718,000.

NASDAQ MCHI opened at $56.48 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.49. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12 month low of $35.58 and a 12 month high of $56.51.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

