iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF (BATS:SLVP) Shares Up 0.9%

iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF (BATS:SLVP – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.68 and last traded at $13.51. Approximately 61,748 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $13.40.
iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.10. The company has a market cap of $255.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.05.
About iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF
The iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF (SLVP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Silver Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that earn the majority of their revenues from silver mining. SLVP was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.