iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $60.44 and traded as low as $53.03. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF shares last traded at $53.75, with a volume of 1,669,129 shares trading hands.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.33 and its 200 day moving average is $60.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWW. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 63.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 4,737.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

