iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Free Report) by 856.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,818 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 1.23% of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF worth $3,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 842.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 226,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,100,000 after purchasing an additional 202,306 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the first quarter valued at about $370,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the first quarter worth about $284,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $814,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,746,000.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF stock opened at $50.34 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 52 week low of $36.29 and a 52 week high of $53.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.87.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

