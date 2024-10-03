iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Free Report) by 708.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,509 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF were worth $3,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Idaho Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $275,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the second quarter valued at $312,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the second quarter valued at $478,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 31,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $775,000.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA EWS opened at $22.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $497.25 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.79. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 52-week low of $17.22 and a 52-week high of $22.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.62.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

