iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Shares Acquired by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWY. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1,352.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,528,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $371,041,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148,178 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,191,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,263,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,474,000 after purchasing an additional 419,112 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 4,747.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 960,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,953,000 after purchasing an additional 940,849 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 811,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,554,000 after purchasing an additional 400,807 shares during the period.

Shares of EWY stock opened at $63.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.25. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12-month low of $54.49 and a 12-month high of $69.51.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

