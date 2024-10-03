iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Acquired by Global Wealth Strategies & Associates

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for 3.2% of Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $9,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $202.17 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.27.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

