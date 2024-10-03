iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Position Lowered by Stonehearth Capital Management LLC

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,923 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $9,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,038,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,771,000 after buying an additional 999,735 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,677,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,724,000 after acquiring an additional 982,323 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,460.0% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 973,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,242,000 after acquiring an additional 911,104 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,808,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,412,000 after purchasing an additional 863,219 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,774,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,213,000 after purchasing an additional 727,760 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $178.44 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.75.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.