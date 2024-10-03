iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Shares Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:NYF opened at $54.31 on Thursday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.61.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

