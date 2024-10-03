iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Central Pacific Bank Trust Division

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $381,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 51,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,436,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,758,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,031,000 after buying an additional 220,344 shares during the period.

Shares of IWD opened at $189.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.56. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $190.37.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

