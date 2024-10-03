iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Holdings Raised by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 0.8% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000.

IWM opened at $217.57 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $215.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.07. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

