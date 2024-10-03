iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Acquired by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,249,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,921,000 after acquiring an additional 176,860 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,093,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,849,000 after purchasing an additional 212,522 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,802,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,388 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,592,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,985,000 after acquiring an additional 226,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,966,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,618,000 after purchasing an additional 98,154 shares during the last quarter.

IWR opened at $87.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.91. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $88.53.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

