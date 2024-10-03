iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 414,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,596 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $30,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 160,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,019,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 74,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 12,621 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $282,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 20.7% in the second quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 131.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWX opened at $81.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.42. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $62.08 and a 52 week high of $81.38.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

