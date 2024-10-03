iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Stake Decreased by Paragon Capital Management Inc.

Paragon Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 10.8% of Paragon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Paragon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $14,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,276,000. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $1,466,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 544,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,160,000 after acquiring an additional 80,165 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 51,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ted Buchan & Co purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $633,000. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.20 on Thursday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.85 and a 52-week high of $110.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.32.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.4755 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

