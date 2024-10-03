iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 750,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 17.9% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $71,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $94.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.71 and a 200 day moving average of $89.12. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $65.53 and a 12 month high of $97.22. The firm has a market cap of $49.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

