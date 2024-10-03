iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Position Lifted by Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 16.3% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $65,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVE. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 905.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,410,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,256 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 503.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,377,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,497 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 228.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,496,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,767 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,776,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,751,000 after purchasing an additional 861,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,337.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 902,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,602,000 after acquiring an additional 839,744 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $196.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $191.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.10. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.23 and a 1-year high of $197.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

