iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Dentgroup LLC

Dentgroup LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 82.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,108 shares during the quarter. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $196.32 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.23 and a 1 year high of $197.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

