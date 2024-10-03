iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) is McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $5,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 159,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,076,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 392.6% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 10,809 shares during the last quarter.

IJK stock opened at $91.36 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.02. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.63 and a twelve month high of $93.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

