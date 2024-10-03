iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Bought by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 306.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,868,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670,048 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 194.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 648,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,845,000 after acquiring an additional 427,952 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 412,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,119,000 after acquiring an additional 15,770 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 347,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,732,000 after purchasing an additional 28,107 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 306,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,532,000 after purchasing an additional 24,846 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

IJS opened at $105.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.81 and a 12-month high of $111.05.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.