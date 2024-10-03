iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Cim LLC

Cim LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 87,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

IJS opened at $105.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.05. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.81 and a 12 month high of $111.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

