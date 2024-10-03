iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Sold by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership cut its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 403.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYH opened at $64.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.03. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $51.27 and a twelve month high of $66.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

