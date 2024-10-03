iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Central Pacific Bank Trust Division

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,633 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $3,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYW. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 93,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,532,000 after acquiring an additional 16,103 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 210,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,833,000 after acquiring an additional 36,002 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,523,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,291,800,000 after buying an additional 2,928,731 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 486.1% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 16,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 13,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,836,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $148.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.37. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $100.84 and a one year high of $158.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.