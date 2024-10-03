iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Bought by Stonehearth Capital Management LLC

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 55.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,984 shares during the quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 79.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 210.9% in the second quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $52,000.

BATS:GOVT opened at $23.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.78.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.0629 dividend. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

