Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) CEO Thomas Deitrich Sells 37,500 Shares

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 37,500 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $3,931,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,276 shares in the company, valued at $21,519,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thomas Deitrich also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Itron alerts:

On Monday, August 26th, Thomas Deitrich sold 887 shares of Itron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total transaction of $90,607.05.

Itron Stock Down 2.3 %

Itron stock traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.12. The stock had a trading volume of 96,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,886. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.26. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.11 and a 12-month high of $113.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.25. Itron had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $609.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 85.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Itron by 61.5% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Itron by 53.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Itron by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 491 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Itron in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ITRI. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Itron from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Itron from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Itron from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Itron

About Itron

(Get Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.