Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Sold by Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 70.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,410 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Itron were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Itron by 27.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,475 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Itron by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Itron by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,758,000. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Itron stock opened at $105.59 on Thursday. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.11 and a 1 year high of $113.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.47.

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $609.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.25 million. Itron had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Itron from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Itron from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.67.

In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total transaction of $90,607.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,968,943.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total transaction of $90,607.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,276 shares in the company, valued at $20,968,943.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 4,210 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $425,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,169. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,776 shares of company stock valued at $584,721 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

