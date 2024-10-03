J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT Lowered to $183.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $185.00 to $183.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on JBHT. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $177.00 to $173.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.06.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on JBHT

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $166.14. 60,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,052. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $153.12 and a 52 week high of $219.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.57.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Persio V. Lisboa bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $163.47 per share, with a total value of $98,082.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,511.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $525,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,674.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Persio V. Lisboa bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $163.47 per share, with a total value of $98,082.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,594 shares in the company, valued at $587,511.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 382.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.