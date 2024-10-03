Jacobs & Co. CA Acquires Shares of 78,626 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Jacobs & Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 78,626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,901,000. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 1.3% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 59.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 309,561 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $50,214,000 after acquiring an additional 116,020 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 613.4% during the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 12,263 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 10,544 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 49,093 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 21,417 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 28.6% in the second quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 137,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,722,000 after purchasing an additional 30,677 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 811.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 8,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $159.78 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.11 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.18. The company has a market capitalization of $258.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.97, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Edward Jones began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

