Jacobs & Co. CA Boosts Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,193 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $5,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,268,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 134.9% in the second quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 8,246 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at $1,318,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 494,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,609,000 after purchasing an additional 99,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, EVP Lance Berberian sold 12,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,770,506.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,921 shares in the company, valued at $3,647,501.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $131,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lance Berberian sold 12,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,770,506.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,647,501.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,679 shares of company stock worth $6,716,306. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LH. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.00.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of LH stock opened at $219.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $191.97 and a one year high of $238.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $224.17 and its 200 day moving average is $211.85.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

Further Reading

