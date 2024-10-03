Jacobs & Co. CA Buys 17,343 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 17,343 shares during the quarter. CSX comprises approximately 1.4% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in CSX were worth $13,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 275.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,854,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,019,000 after buying an additional 1,360,075 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in CSX during the second quarter worth $3,417,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at $918,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,109,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSX. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays cut their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI raised CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

CSX opened at $34.17 on Thursday. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.17.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 29.11%. CSX’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 26.37%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

