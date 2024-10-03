Jacobs & Co. CA Decreases Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Jacobs & Co. CA cut its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 96,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,951 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Unilever were worth $6,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.1% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in Unilever by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Stock Down 0.8 %

UL stock opened at $64.14 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $65.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.63.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.4773 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UL. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Redburn Atlantic raised Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

