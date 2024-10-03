Jacobs & Co. CA Decreases Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Jacobs & Co. CA lowered its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,753 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 42,490 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in GSK were worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd increased its holdings in GSK by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 21,141,012 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $909,063,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800,822 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of GSK by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 14,511,390 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $558,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,020 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in shares of GSK by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 5,510,840 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,442 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GSK by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,036,881 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $557,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 180.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,219,798 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,935 shares during the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at GSK

In related news, major shareholder Plc Gsk bought 2,791,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $22,335,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,775,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,205,528. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GSK Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $39.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $33.67 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The company has a market cap of $81.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.66.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. GSK had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The business had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. Research analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.3843 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on GSK. Barclays upgraded GSK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group downgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Argus upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

