Jacobs & Co. CA Grows Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 146,613,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,632,884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,869,528 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 76,321,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,418 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,058,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,279,000 after buying an additional 1,130,219 shares in the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,242,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,830,000 after buying an additional 11,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,148,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,382,000 after buying an additional 137,703 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $40.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.14. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $41.63.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

