Jacobs & Co. CA Has $15.70 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Jacobs & Co. CA cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,838 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for 1.6% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $15,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $3,017,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 14,042.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 135,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,136,000 after purchasing an additional 134,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 127,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,830,000 after purchasing an additional 37,552 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IBM opened at $219.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $135.87 and a 52-week high of $224.15. The firm has a market cap of $201.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.31 and its 200-day moving average is $185.78.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IBM

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.