Jacobs & Co. CA Has $19.27 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Jacobs & Co. CA lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 1.9% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $19,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the second quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Acorn Creek Capital LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% during the second quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $977.35.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total value of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,943,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,109,731,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 355,962 shares of company stock worth $331,267,535 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.7 %

LLY opened at $891.01 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $516.57 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.22, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $897.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $846.22.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

