Jacobs & Co. CA Has $2.42 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Jacobs & Co. CA decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,264 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,470 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,644,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Tesla by 236.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,104,010 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $416,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIDELIS iM LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,089,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,661 shares of company stock valued at $16,663,291. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $249.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $795.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $271.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.58.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. HSBC boosted their price target on Tesla from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.90.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

