Jacobs & Co. CA Has $3.45 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Jacobs & Co. CA cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.4% during the third quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 9,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter valued at $3,976,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 32,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 21,777 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 41,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,485,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Chevron by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 138,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,724,000 after buying an additional 59,885 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.00.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $150.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.26 and its 200-day moving average is $154.19. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $135.37 and a twelve month high of $170.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.98%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

