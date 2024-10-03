Jacobs & Co. CA Has $462,000 Stock Holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Jacobs & Co. CA decreased its position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in RPM International were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RPM International during the second quarter worth $315,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in RPM International by 9,945.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,949,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $209,920,000 after buying an additional 1,930,072 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RPM International by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 101,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,954,000 after buying an additional 20,556 shares during the period. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 17,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on RPM International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on RPM International from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on RPM International from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of RPM International from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of RPM International from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.22.

In related news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $6,625,052.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,590,982.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $6,625,052.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,040 shares in the company, valued at $120,590,982.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total transaction of $171,031.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,890.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RPM opened at $127.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.32. RPM International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.84 and a fifty-two week high of $129.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.00.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.56. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

