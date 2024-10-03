Jacobs & Co. CA Has $637,000 Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 872.7% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

ANET stock opened at $389.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $122.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.07. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.25 and a twelve month high of $395.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $348.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.59.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $285.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.81.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.50, for a total value of $220,114.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.50, for a total transaction of $220,114.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.02, for a total transaction of $69,988.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,726 shares in the company, valued at $883,278.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,157 shares of company stock worth $19,291,193 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

