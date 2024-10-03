Jacobs & Co. CA Invests $202,000 in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Jacobs & Co. CA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VONG opened at $95.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.50. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.85 and a fifty-two week high of $98.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.139 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.