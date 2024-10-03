Jacobs & Co. CA Purchases 1,788 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,231 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $8,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 333.3% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 195 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.42, for a total transaction of $356,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,247 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,957.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 7,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.91, for a total value of $1,106,935.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,675,692.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.42, for a total value of $356,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,957.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,270 shares of company stock worth $4,006,565 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $143.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.60 and a 52-week high of $153.51. The company has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.94 and a 200 day moving average of $138.11.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.24%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

