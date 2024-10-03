Jacobs & Co. CA Purchases 2,803 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Jacobs & Co. CA raised its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $5,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Argus lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.50.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total value of $1,485,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 183,091 shares in the company, valued at $67,985,350.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total value of $1,485,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,091 shares in the company, valued at $67,985,350.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,962 shares of company stock worth $28,774,798. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $280.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $68.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 528.75, a PEG ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.09. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.86 and a 1 year high of $398.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

