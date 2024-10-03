Jacobs & Co. CA Reduces Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Jacobs & Co. CA lowered its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Security National Bank bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 361.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on EMR. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.59.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $110.47 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $83.10 and a 52-week high of $119.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

