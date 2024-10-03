Jacobs & Co. CA Reduces Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Jacobs & Co. CA cut its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 45.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,877 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,732,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,404,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910,147 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,630,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,509,227,000 after buying an additional 2,350,550 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $134,489,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 61,246,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,486,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,240 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,889,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $541,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $167,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,398,843.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,459,529.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,545,480.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $167,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,398,843.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,340 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Gilead Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.06.

Shares of GILD opened at $84.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.76. The stock has a market cap of $105.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.07 and a 1-year high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 855.56%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

