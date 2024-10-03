Jacobs & Co. CA Reduces Stock Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Jacobs & Co. CA reduced its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 352.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,577,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,635 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Pentair during the first quarter worth approximately $97,083,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,082,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,655,000 after buying an additional 996,325 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 289.6% during the 2nd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 956,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,305,000 after buying an additional 710,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter worth $45,096,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

PNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Pentair from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Northcoast Research cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.47.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $95.00 on Thursday. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $57.18 and a 1 year high of $98.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. Pentair had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.47%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

