Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 10,000 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Jacobs & Co. CA decreased its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 196,834,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,317 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 15.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,571,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,495 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,023,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,875,000 after buying an additional 277,623 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,917,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,871,000 after buying an additional 167,030 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 19.2% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,829,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,180,000 after buying an additional 1,580,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Northland Capmk upgraded Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.29.

In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 4,181,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $154,325,065.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,502,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,125,466.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Peter Thiel sold 4,181,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $154,325,065.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,502,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,125,466.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $254,021.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,558,506.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,814,881 shares of company stock valued at $648,616,023 over the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PLTR opened at $37.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $84.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 312.61 and a beta of 2.72. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $38.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.59.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

