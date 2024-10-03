Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 12,725 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Jacobs & Co. CA decreased its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 187,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,725 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $4,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kenvue by 80.8% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Kenvue during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kenvue by 71.2% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kenvue Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $22.63 on Thursday. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $23.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Kenvue had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

