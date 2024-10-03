Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 13,528 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Jacobs & Co. CA lowered its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 67.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,555 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 13,528 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,866 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,139 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 148,098 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after acquiring an additional 8,584 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 132,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,324 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Shares of BUD opened at $66.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $51.66 and a 52 week high of $67.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 9.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BUD has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $68.50 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.25.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

