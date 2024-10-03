Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 1,393 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Jacobs & Co. CA reduced its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,312 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in American Express were worth $10,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 42.2% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $270.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.76. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $272.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. American Express’s payout ratio is 23.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.43.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

