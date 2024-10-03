Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 200 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Jacobs & Co. CA reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,319,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,459,000 after purchasing an additional 263,176 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,848,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,591,000 after buying an additional 831,975 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,852,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,226,000 after buying an additional 2,349,595 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 5,278,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,500,000 after buying an additional 108,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,131,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,411,000 after buying an additional 1,415,647 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WFC opened at $55.30 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $38.38 and a 1 year high of $62.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $192.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 32.85%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.41.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

